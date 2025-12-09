Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How boys get sucked into the manosphere

By Debbie Ging, Professor of Digital Media and Gender, Dublin City University
Digital Storytelling Team, The Conversation
It starts with one innocuous video. It ends in misogyny, anger and nihilism. Welcome to this online rabbit-hole of toxic masculinity.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Through the mill: Tokoroa’s tough year was about much more than job losses
~ Gaza’s babies ‘scarred by war before first breath’ by malnutrition
~ Hong Kong: UN rights chief voices concern over ‘draconian’ laws, in wake of deadly apartment fire
~ Green dignity and public visibility: GIA’s intersectional approach to transgender rights and climate justice in Pakistan
~ How Canada’s emergency communications still exclude Indigenous languages
~ Banning kids from social media doesn’t make online platforms safer. Here’s what will do that
~ Australia’s social media ban is now in force. Other countries are closely watching what happens
~ Hustle, muscle and grift: how the manosphere has grown into a money-making machine
~ On a typical school day, 11% of students are absent. How can Australia fix this?
~ If parents designed the new ‘Thriving Kids’ program, it’d look like this
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter