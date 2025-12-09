Tolerance.ca
Sudan: UN chief condemns deadly strikes on children’s nursery, hospital

As Sudan’s civil war intensified on Monday, top UN officials condemned the killing of dozens of children in drone strikes in South Kordofan state – and the targeting of first responders trying to help the wounded.


~ Gaza’s babies ‘scarred by war before first breath’ by malnutrition
~ Hong Kong: UN rights chief voices concern over ‘draconian’ laws, in wake of deadly apartment fire
~ Green dignity and public visibility: GIA’s intersectional approach to transgender rights and climate justice in Pakistan
~ How Canada’s emergency communications still exclude Indigenous languages
~ Banning kids from social media doesn’t make online platforms safer. Here’s what will do that
~ Australia’s social media ban is now in force. Other countries are closely watching what happens
~ Hustle, muscle and grift: how the manosphere has grown into a money-making machine
~ On a typical school day, 11% of students are absent. How can Australia fix this?
~ If parents designed the new ‘Thriving Kids’ program, it’d look like this
~ Research finds Indigenous peoples face unique challenges at work – but also reveals what can help
