Hustle, muscle and grift: how the manosphere has grown into a money-making machine
By Vivian Gerrand, Associate Lecturer, Australian National University; Deakin University
Debbie Ging, Professor of Digital Media and Gender, Dublin City University
Josh Roose, Associate Professor of Politics, Deakin University
Michael Flood, Professor of Sociology, Queensland University of Technology
No longer relegated to an obscure corner of the internet, manfluencers have found ways to expand their audiences and exploit them for profit.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, December 9, 2025