Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Research finds Indigenous peoples face unique challenges at work – but also reveals what can help

By Ben Walker, Senior Lecturer (Organisational Behaviour), Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Nimbus A. Staniland, Senior Lecturer (Management and International Business), University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
For some Indigenous peoples around the world, a day at work can mean experiencing repression, racism and regular reminders that we’re minorities in our own lands. Yet for others, work can be experienced as the exact opposite, as something that enables ourselves, our families and our communities to prosper.

What factors shape whether Indigenous employees experience their work as a source of strain or support? We’ve spent the past few years trying to answer this question by analysing as many studies of Indigenous…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Green dignity and public visibility: GIA’s intersectional approach to transgender rights and climate justice in Pakistan
~ How Canada’s emergency communications still exclude Indigenous languages
~ Banning kids from social media doesn’t make online platforms safer. Here’s what will do that
~ Australia’s social media ban is now in force. Other countries are closely watching what happens
~ Hustle, muscle and grift: how the manosphere has grown into a money-making machine
~ On a typical school day, 11% of students are absent. How can Australia fix this?
~ If parents designed the new ‘Thriving Kids’ program, it’d look like this
~ A 2,000-year-old building site reveals the raw ingredients for ancient Roman self-healing concrete
~ Lady Gaga’s Mayhem tour marks a powerful return to the darkness that defined her
~ Thrilling new versions of Greek myths pulse with queer desire and feminist fury
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter