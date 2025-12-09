Research finds Indigenous peoples face unique challenges at work – but also reveals what can help
By Ben Walker, Senior Lecturer (Organisational Behaviour), Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Nimbus A. Staniland, Senior Lecturer (Management and International Business), University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
For some Indigenous peoples around the world, a day at work can mean experiencing repression, racism and regular reminders that we’re minorities in our own lands. Yet for others, work can be experienced as the exact opposite, as something that enables ourselves, our families and our communities to prosper.
What factors shape whether Indigenous employees experience their work as a source of strain or support? We’ve spent the past few years trying to answer this question by analysing as many studies of Indigenous…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, December 9, 2025