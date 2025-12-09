Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A 2,000-year-old building site reveals the raw ingredients for ancient Roman self-healing concrete

By Ray Laurence, Professor of Ancient History, Macquarie University
Roman concrete is pretty amazing stuff. It’s among the main reasons we know so much about Roman architecture today. So many structures built by the Romans still survive, in some form, thanks to their ingenious concrete and construction techniques.

However, there’s a lot we still don’t understand about exactly how the Romans made such strong concrete or built all those impressive buildings, houses, public baths, bridges and roads.

Scholars have long yearned for more physical evidence from Roman worksites to provide clues.

Now, a new…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Green dignity and public visibility: GIA’s intersectional approach to transgender rights and climate justice in Pakistan
~ How Canada’s emergency communications still exclude Indigenous languages
~ Banning kids from social media doesn’t make online platforms safer. Here’s what will do that
~ Australia’s social media ban is now in force. Other countries are closely watching what happens
~ Hustle, muscle and grift: how the manosphere has grown into a money-making machine
~ On a typical school day, 11% of students are absent. How can Australia fix this?
~ If parents designed the new ‘Thriving Kids’ program, it’d look like this
~ Research finds Indigenous peoples face unique challenges at work – but also reveals what can help
~ Lady Gaga’s Mayhem tour marks a powerful return to the darkness that defined her
~ Thrilling new versions of Greek myths pulse with queer desire and feminist fury
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter