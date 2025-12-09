Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ecuador: A year without justice for the four children from Las Malvinas

By Amnesty International
A year after the enforced disappearance of Steven Medina, Nehemías Arboleda, Josué Arroyo and Ismael Arroyo, their relatives continue to demand justice, truth and reparation.  The “four children from Las Malvinas”, as they have become publicly known, were detained on8 December 2024 by members of the armed forces during a security operation in the Las Malvinas community in the city of Guayaquil. Their bodies were found on 24 December 2024 near a military base […] The post Ecuador: A year without justice for the four children from Las Malvinas appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UAE: Emirati Dissident Faces Risk of Torture at Home
~ Sabrina Carpenter’s and Chappell Roan’s sexy pop hits have roots in the bedroom ballads of Teddy Pendergrass and Philly soul
~ Newly discovered link between traumatic brain injury in children and epigenetic changes could help personalize treatment for recovering kids
~ Roger Lumbala is accused of horrific war crimes in DRC: can his trial in France bring justice?
~ Thiaroye massacre: report on the French killing of Senegalese troops in 1944 exposes a painful history
~ Coups in Africa: how democratic failings help shape military takeovers – study
~ The price of belonging is inconvenience. Are we still willing to pay it?
~ Online sharing can push us apart – but when it’s authentic it can bring us together
~ How short-form videos could be harming young minds
~ Will Scotland’s planned four-day week for teachers work?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter