Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UAE: Emirati Dissident Faces Risk of Torture at Home

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Jasem al-Shamsi. © Private (Beirut) –The detention of an Emirati dissident in Syria raises serious concerns that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will pressure Syrian authorities to extradite him, Human Rights Watch said today. An informed source told Human Rights Watch that Syrian authorities detained Jasem al-Shamsi, 55, at a checkpoint in the Damascus countryside on November 6, 2025, and have held him since without disclosing the legal basis for his detention. The UAE has pressed Lebanon and Jordan to return dissidents in recent years. If returned, al-Shamsi…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
