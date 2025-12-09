Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sabrina Carpenter’s and Chappell Roan’s sexy pop hits have roots in the bedroom ballads of Teddy Pendergrass and Philly soul

By Jared Bahir Browsh, Assistant Teaching Professor of Critical Sports Studies, University of Colorado Boulder
When Sabrina Carpenter’s provocative 2024 pop single “Bed Chem” plays on the radio, and I hear the lyrics

But I bet we’d have really good bed chem / How you pick me up, pull ‘em down, turn me 'round / Oh, it just makes sense / How you talk so sweet when you’re doing bad things

it reminds me of a song released 45 years earlier:

Let’s take a shower, said a shower together, yes / I’ll wash your body and you’ll wash mine, yeah / Rub me…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Newly discovered link between traumatic brain injury in children and epigenetic changes could help personalize treatment for recovering kids
~ Roger Lumbala is accused of horrific war crimes in DRC: can his trial in France bring justice?
~ Thiaroye massacre: report on the French killing of Senegalese troops in 1944 exposes a painful history
~ Coups in Africa: how democratic failings help shape military takeovers – study
~ The price of belonging is inconvenience. Are we still willing to pay it?
~ Online sharing can push us apart – but when it’s authentic it can bring us together
~ How short-form videos could be harming young minds
~ Will Scotland’s planned four-day week for teachers work?
~ Rage bait: the psychology behind social media’s angriest posts
~ Why Grand Designs-style eco-homes aren’t a good blueprint for sustainable living
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS