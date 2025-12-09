Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Newly discovered link between traumatic brain injury in children and epigenetic changes could help personalize treatment for recovering kids

By Lacey W. Heinsberg, Assistant Professor of Nursing and Human Genetics, University of Pittsburgh
Amery Treble-Barna, Associate Professor of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, University of Pittsburgh
Some children recover better after traumatic brain injury than others, despite appearing similarly to doctors. Looking at the genetic and cellular level, however, reveal key differences.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
