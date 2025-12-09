Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thiaroye massacre: report on the French killing of Senegalese troops in 1944 exposes a painful history

By Martin Mourre, Historien et anthropologue spécialisé dans les armées coloniales et postcoloniales en Afrique de l’Ouest, École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales (EHESS)
A recent report focuses on the death toll and on the burial site of the victims, stressing the importance of telling their stories.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
