Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Online sharing can push us apart – but when it’s authentic it can bring us together

By Claire Hart, Associate Professor of Psychology, University of Southampton
Carmen Surariu, PhD candidate in Psychology, University of Southampton
Social media is often blamed for loneliness, but a large new review suggests that when people share authentically online, it can actually strengthen relationships.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
