Three things that might trigger massive ice sheet collapse

By Inès Otosaka, Assistant Professor in Physical Geography and Environmental Science, Northumbria University, Newcastle
There could be an irreversible retreat of parts of the ice sheets, raising sea levels much faster than currently planned.The Conversation


© The Conversation
