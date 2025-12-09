Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Should the UK follow Australia’s under-16s social media ban? It could do more harm than good

By Jessica Ringrose, Professor of the Sociology of Gender and Education, Institute of Education, UCL
Rebecca Coleman, Professor of Sociology, University of Bristol
A ban on social media for under-16s in Australia comes into effect on December 10 2025. Young people will see their accounts deactivated, with social media companies responsible for enacting the ban.

In the UK, the government has committed to addressing young people’s use of the internet through the Online Safety Act rather than enforcing an outright ban.

However, children’s use of devices is often limited. Bans on smartphones in schools, as well as parent…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sabrina Carpenter’s and Chappell Roan’s sexy pop hits have roots in the bedroom ballads of Teddy Pendergrass and Philly soul
~ Newly discovered link between traumatic brain injury in children and epigenetic changes could help personalize treatment for recovering kids
~ Roger Lumbala is accused of horrific war crimes in DRC: can his trial in France bring justice?
~ Thiaroye massacre: report on the French killing of Senegalese troops in 1944 exposes a painful history
~ Coups in Africa: how democratic failings help shape military takeovers – study
~ The price of belonging is inconvenience. Are we still willing to pay it?
~ Online sharing can push us apart – but when it’s authentic it can bring us together
~ How short-form videos could be harming young minds
~ Will Scotland’s planned four-day week for teachers work?
~ Rage bait: the psychology behind social media’s angriest posts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter