Should the UK follow Australia’s under-16s social media ban? It could do more harm than good
By Jessica Ringrose, Professor of the Sociology of Gender and Education, Institute of Education, UCL
Rebecca Coleman, Professor of Sociology, University of Bristol
A ban on social media for under-16s in Australia comes into effect on December 10 2025. Young people will see their accounts deactivated, with social media companies responsible for enacting the ban.
In the UK, the government has committed to addressing young people’s use of the internet through the Online Safety Act rather than enforcing an outright ban.
However, children’s use of devices is often limited. Bans on smartphones in schools, as well as parent…
- Tuesday, December 9, 2025