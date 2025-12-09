Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Japanese Espionage Law Would Need to Respect Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (R) answers questions from the House of Representatives budget committee in Tokyo, November 7, 2025. © 2025 Kyodo via AP Photo During a parliamentary session on November 26, 2025, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said that her Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) government would soon consider new legislation on “spy prevention.” Takaichi’s pledge to “speedily draft” such a law and her party’s past legislative efforts raise serious concerns that the new legislation would endanger free speech rights, media freedom, and the protection…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Armenia Court Undermines Disability Rights
~ Ukraine civilians face escalating attacks and mounting hardship, UN warns
~ Gaza's babies ‘scarred by war before first breath’ by malnutrition
~ You care about fairness at work – so why do you feel like a fake?
~ Lower-cost space missions like NASA’s ESCAPADE are starting to deliver exciting science – but at a price in risk and trade‑offs
~ Outside the West, the Kundalini tradition presents a model of the ‘divine feminine’ beyond binary gender
~ Pope Leo XIV’s visits to Turkey and Lebanon were about religious diplomacy
~ Fossil science owes a debt to indigenous knowledge: Lesotho missionary’s notes tell the story
~ How crime in Brazil drags down the economy and heaps economic pain on the nation’s poor
~ Sabrina Carpenter’s and Chapelle Roan’s sexy pop hits have roots in the bedroom ballads of Teddy Pendergrass and Philly soul
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter