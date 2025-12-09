Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Armenia Court Undermines Disability Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Criminal Court of Appeal building in Yerevan, Armenia, July 12, 2018. © 2018 Asatur Yesayants/Sputnik via AP Photo Armenia’s appeals court on November 19 significantly weakened protections against disability-based discrimination and further restricted access to justice for people undergoing disability assessment.The court overturned a progressive ruling by a lower court and held that discrimination “on the basis of disability” can only occur under the law if a person has already been formally recognized as having a disability. This means people applying for…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
