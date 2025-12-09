Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lower-cost space missions like NASA’s ESCAPADE are starting to deliver exciting science – but at a price in risk and trade‑offs

By Ari Koeppel, Earth Sciences Postdoctoral Scientist and Adjunct Associate, Dartmouth College
What’s better – many small space missions, or a few large, sweeping ones? Space scientists are asking this question as they face budget uncertainties.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ You care about fairness at work – so why do you feel like a fake?
~ Outside the West, the Kundalini tradition presents a model of the ‘divine feminine’ beyond binary gender
~ Pope Leo XIV’s visits to Turkey and Lebanon were about religious diplomacy
~ Fossil science owes a debt to indigenous knowledge: Lesotho missionary’s notes tell the story
~ How crime in Brazil drags down the economy and heaps economic pain on the nation’s poor
~ Sabrina Carpenter’s and Chapelle Roan’s sexy pop hits have roots in the bedroom ballads of Teddy Pendergrass and Philly soul
~ 6 myths about rural America: How conventional wisdom gets it wrong
~ Young, undocumented immigrants are finding it increasingly hard to attend college as South Carolina and other states restrict in-state tuition or ban them altogether
~ US oil industry doesn’t see profit in Trump’s ‘pro-petroleum’ moves
~ How ‘everyday AI’ encourages overconsumption
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter