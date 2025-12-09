Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Outside the West, the Kundalini tradition presents a model of the ‘divine feminine’ beyond binary gender

By Anya Foxen, Associate Professor of Religious Studies, California Polytechnic State University
Sravana Borkataky-Varma, Instructional Assistant Professor of Comparative Cultural Studies, University of Houston
Drawn from tantric traditions, Kundalini points to spiritual practices that go beyond traditionally understood concepts of the masculine and feminine.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
