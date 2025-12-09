Fossil science owes a debt to indigenous knowledge: Lesotho missionary’s notes tell the story
By Julien Benoit, Associate professor in Vertebrate Palaeontology, University of the Witwatersrand
Charles Helm, Research Associate, African Centre for Coastal Palaeoscience, Nelson Mandela University
Emese M Bordy, Professor in Geological Sciences, University of Cape Town
Long ago, people identified fossils in their environment and explained them within their own cultural framework. This was early citizen science.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, December 9, 2025