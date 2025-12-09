Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sabrina Carpenter’s and Chapelle Roan’s sexy pop hits have roots in the bedroom ballads of Teddy Pendergrass and Philly soul

By Jared Bahir Browsh, Assistant Teaching Professor of Critical Sports Studies, University of Colorado Boulder
When Sabrina Carpenter’s provocative 2024 pop single “Bed Chem” plays on the radio, and I hear the lyrics

But I bet we’d have really good bed chem / How you pick me up, pull ‘em down, turn me 'round / Oh, it just makes sense / How you talk so sweet when you’re doing bad things

it reminds me of a song released 45 years earlier:

Let’s take a shower, said a shower together, yes / I’ll wash your body and you’ll wash mine, yeah / Rub me…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
