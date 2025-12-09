Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How ‘everyday AI’ encourages overconsumption

By Jutta Haider, Professor in Information Studies, Swedish School of Library and Information Science, University of Borås
Björn Ekström, Lecturer in Information Studies, University of Borås
James White, Postdoctoral Researcher, Sociology and Digital Tech, Lund University
From automatically generated overviews to chatbots in spreadsheets, so-called artificial intelligence is increasingly being integrated into our watches, phones, home assistants and other smart devices.

AI-in-everything is becoming so ordinary and everyday that it is easy to overlook. But this normalisation is having a dangerous effect on the environment, the planet and our response to climate change.

AI’s direct environmental costs are undeniable.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ You care about fairness at work – so why do you feel like a fake?
~ Lower-cost space missions like NASA’s ESCAPADE are starting to deliver exciting science – but at a price in risk and trade‑offs
~ Outside the West, the Kundalini tradition presents a model of the ‘divine feminine’ beyond binary gender
~ Pope Leo XIV’s visits to Turkey and Lebanon were about religious diplomacy
~ Fossil science owes a debt to indigenous knowledge: Lesotho missionary’s notes tell the story
~ How crime in Brazil drags down the economy and heaps economic pain on the nation’s poor
~ Sabrina Carpenter’s and Chapelle Roan’s sexy pop hits have roots in the bedroom ballads of Teddy Pendergrass and Philly soul
~ 6 myths about rural America: How conventional wisdom gets it wrong
~ Young, undocumented immigrants are finding it increasingly hard to attend college as South Carolina and other states restrict in-state tuition or ban them altogether
~ US oil industry doesn’t see profit in Trump’s ‘pro-petroleum’ moves
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter