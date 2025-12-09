Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Toxic air in the home is a global health emergency

By Vikram Niranjan, Assistant Professor in Public Health, School of Medicine, University of Limerick
After joining the GBD 2021 Household Air Pollution team, an international effort to quantify the global health burden of household air pollution from 1990 to 2021, I expected familiar work: analysing how indoor smoke harms the body. Instead, what first looked like household data revealed a far deeper picture of global inequity.

The urgency of that inequity has rarely felt more immediate. In December 2025, the UK government published an…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ You care about fairness at work – so why do you feel like a fake?
~ Lower-cost space missions like NASA’s ESCAPADE are starting to deliver exciting science – but at a price in risk and trade‑offs
~ Outside the West, the Kundalini tradition presents a model of the ‘divine feminine’ beyond binary gender
~ Pope Leo XIV’s visits to Turkey and Lebanon were about religious diplomacy
~ Fossil science owes a debt to indigenous knowledge: Lesotho missionary’s notes tell the story
~ How crime in Brazil drags down the economy and heaps economic pain on the nation’s poor
~ Sabrina Carpenter’s and Chapelle Roan’s sexy pop hits have roots in the bedroom ballads of Teddy Pendergrass and Philly soul
~ 6 myths about rural America: How conventional wisdom gets it wrong
~ Young, undocumented immigrants are finding it increasingly hard to attend college as South Carolina and other states restrict in-state tuition or ban them altogether
~ US oil industry doesn’t see profit in Trump’s ‘pro-petroleum’ moves
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter