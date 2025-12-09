Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why you feel pressure to adhere to Christmas traditions – and how to reject the ones you don’t like

By Robert Dempsey, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, Manchester Metropolitan University
It’s December, the weather’s turning, and the holidays are fast approaching. You’ve got to find the perfect gift for your partner, parents or that weird relative you only see once a year. At work, there’s the secret Santa for a colleague you barely know, and the office party you’d rather avoid.

Maybe you’re planning Christmas lunch – is it turkey and all the trimmings? There’s travel to sort out, dodging the rush hour trains or traffic. You might feel obliged to appear merry, even if you’re already exhausted.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ You care about fairness at work – so why do you feel like a fake?
~ Lower-cost space missions like NASA’s ESCAPADE are starting to deliver exciting science – but at a price in risk and trade‑offs
~ Outside the West, the Kundalini tradition presents a model of the ‘divine feminine’ beyond binary gender
~ Pope Leo XIV’s visits to Turkey and Lebanon were about religious diplomacy
~ Fossil science owes a debt to indigenous knowledge: Lesotho missionary’s notes tell the story
~ How crime in Brazil drags down the economy and heaps economic pain on the nation’s poor
~ Sabrina Carpenter’s and Chapelle Roan’s sexy pop hits have roots in the bedroom ballads of Teddy Pendergrass and Philly soul
~ 6 myths about rural America: How conventional wisdom gets it wrong
~ Young, undocumented immigrants are finding it increasingly hard to attend college as South Carolina and other states restrict in-state tuition or ban them altogether
~ US oil industry doesn’t see profit in Trump’s ‘pro-petroleum’ moves
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter