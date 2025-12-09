Tolerance.ca
RT India: how the Kremlin is spreading its ‘west v the rest’ narrative to a global audience

By Precious Chatterje-Doody, Senior Lecturer in Politics and International Studies, The Open University
Maxime Audinet, Assistant Professor in International Relations and International Communication, Institut national des langues et civilisations orientales (Inalco)
On a recent visit to India, Vladimir Putin personally announced the launch of RT India, a new Kremlin-funded broadcaster. It is part of the established RT (formerly Russia Today) network. After Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, RT lost its license to broadcast in the UK, was banned in the EU and was forced to close in the US.

But the closure of RT’s western broadcast operations did not mark the end for the network. It has been using creative…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
