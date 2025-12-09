Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mhamed Hali:“Despite the dangers, bringing smiles to the faces of forgotten victims makes it worth continuing”

By Amnesty International
I was born in Laayoune, the largest city in Western Sahara, in 1987. I spent my childhood hearing stories of the grave violations committed against the Sahrawi people, my people, after the Moroccan military invasion of the region in 1975.   Since then, we have been fighting for our right to self-determination, as backed up by […] The post Mhamed Hali:“Despite the dangers, bringing smiles to the faces of forgotten victims makes it worth continuing” appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ You care about fairness at work – so why do you feel like a fake?
~ Lower-cost space missions like NASA’s ESCAPADE are starting to deliver exciting science – but at a price in risk and trade‑offs
~ Outside the West, the Kundalini tradition presents a model of the ‘divine feminine’ beyond binary gender
~ Pope Leo XIV’s visits to Turkey and Lebanon were about religious diplomacy
~ Fossil science owes a debt to indigenous knowledge: Lesotho missionary’s notes tell the story
~ How crime in Brazil drags down the economy and heaps economic pain on the nation’s poor
~ Sabrina Carpenter’s and Chapelle Roan’s sexy pop hits have roots in the bedroom ballads of Teddy Pendergrass and Philly soul
~ 6 myths about rural America: How conventional wisdom gets it wrong
~ Young, undocumented immigrants are finding it increasingly hard to attend college as South Carolina and other states restrict in-state tuition or ban them altogether
~ US oil industry doesn’t see profit in Trump’s ‘pro-petroleum’ moves
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter