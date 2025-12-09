Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia: Social media ban for children and young people an “ineffective quick fix” that will not prevent online harms

By Amnesty International
Responding to a new Australian law prohibiting children and young people under 16 from using social media, Damini Satija, Programme Director at Amnesty Tech said:  “A ban is an ineffective quick fix that’s out of step with the realities of a generation that lives both on and offline. The most effective way to protect children and young people online is by protecting all social media users through better regulation, stronger data protection laws and […] The post Australia: Social media ban for children and young people an “ineffective quick fix” that will not prevent online harms  appeared…


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
