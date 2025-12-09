Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa declared gender-based violence a national disaster. But how will frontline workers be kept safe?

By Lucé Pretorius, Senior Lecturer in Social Work, North-West University
Social workers are often the first to arrive at scenes of gender-based violence and femicide. They often enter unsafe homes without backup or protective equipment. As one told me:

We go alone for home visits … You do not have a clue what you will find when you get there.

This everyday risk is seldom acknowledged. Yet it sits at the centre of a country’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
