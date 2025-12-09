Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia: Police beat protesters and unlawfully used tear gas to crush protests – new investigation

By Amnesty International
Indonesian police used unlawful force against protesters, including beatings and the improper use of water cannon and tear gas grenades, during mass demonstrations that swept the country earlier this year, according to new investigation released today by Amnesty International. Thirty-six videos authenticated by Amnesty International’s Evidence Lab, along with interviews with five victims and witnesses, […] The post Indonesia: Police beat protesters and unlawfully used tear gas to crush protests – new investigation appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
