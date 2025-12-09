Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global: Amnesty International launches an Algorithmic Accountability toolkit to enable investigators, rights defenders’ and activists to hold powerful actors accountable for AI-facilitated harms

By Amnesty International
With the widespread use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automated decision-making systems (ADMs) that impact our everyday lives, it is crucial that rights defenders, activists and communities are equipped to shed light on the serious implications these systems have on our human rights, Amnesty International said ahead of the launch of its Algorithmic Accountability toolkit.   The toolkit draws on Amnesty International’s investigations, campaigns, media and advocacy in Denmark, Sweden, Serbia, France, India, United Kingdom, Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT), the United States and the Netherlands.…


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Indonesia: Police beat protesters and unlawfully used tear gas to crush protests – new investigation
~ Brazilians take to the streets calling attention to a crisis of violence against women
~ Benin’s failed coup: three factors behind the takeover attempt
~ Guinea-Bissau coup: election uncertainty has triggered military takeovers before
~ Anika Wells refers herself to independent watchdog over expenses affair
~ Tunisia: Prominent Activists Held in ‘Conspiracy Case’
~ US: Other Countries Should Push Back on Lawless Executions at Sea
~ Ecuador: Government Freezes Groups’ Bank Accounts
~ The RBA is stuck in a tug-of-war, as it holds rates steady
~ Algorithmic Accountability Toolkit
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter