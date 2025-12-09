Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Brazilians take to the streets calling attention to a crisis of violence against women

By Fernanda Canofre
In 2024, Brazil had 1,492 victims of femicide, the highest number registered since the femicide law came into effect. This represents four women killed every day for reasons linked to their gender.


