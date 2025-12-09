Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Benin’s failed coup: three factors behind the takeover attempt

By John Joseph Chin, Assistant Teaching Professor of Strategy and Technology, Carnegie Mellon University
Growing autocratic rule, a rise in jihadist attacks and a proliferation of coups in the Sahel contributed to the attempt by Benin’s military to seize power.The Conversation


