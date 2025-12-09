Tolerance.ca
Guinea-Bissau coup: election uncertainty has triggered military takeovers before

By Salah Ben Hammou, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Rice University
Guinea-Bissau has had nine attempted coups and five successful ones since its independence in September 1973. Salah Ben Hammou, a researcher with a focus on the politics of military coups, explains that the coup on 26 November 2025 appears to have followed earlier patterns of military intervention. It undermines Guinea-Bissau’s already fragile efforts to stabilise democratic…The Conversation


