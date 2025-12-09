Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Burkina Faso Junta Restores Death Penalty

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Burkina Faso's president, Capt. Ibrahim Traore (center), in an armored vehicle in Ouagadougou, October 2, 2022. © 2022 Vincent Bado/Reuters The military junta in Burkina Faso has adopted a bill restoring the death penalty nearly a decade after the West African country abolished the heinous practice. The last known judicial execution in Burkina Faso took place in 1988.On December 4, the junta’s council of ministers approved a bill amending the penal code and reintroducing capital punishment for crimes including “high treason, terrorism and acts of espionage.” Justice…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
