Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: Prominent Activists Held in ‘Conspiracy Case’

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Left to right: Ahmed Nejib Chebbi © Private; Chaima Issa © Private; Ayachi Hammami © Private.  (Beirut) – Tunisian authorities have arrested three prominent activists in recent weeks after their unjust convictions in a sham trial on charges of conspiracy and terrorism, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should immediately overturn their unjust convictions and release all those detained. On November 27, 2025, a Tunis Appeal Court sentenced 34 defendants in the politically motivated “Conspiracy Case,” including political opponents, activists,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
