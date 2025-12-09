Tolerance.ca
Ecuador: Government Freezes Groups’ Bank Accounts

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Members of Alianza Ceibo, belonging to the Siekopai, A’i Cofán, Siona, and Waorani Indigenous communities, attend a virtual hearing where a decision was made to unfreeze their organization’s funds. © Michelle Gachet/Amazon Frontlines (Washington DC) – Authorities in Ecuador have used secret intelligence reports to freeze the bank accounts of Ecuadorian Indigenous and environmental groups, Human Rights Watch said today.Since September 19, 2025, the Financial and Economic Analysis Unit, the government agency responsible for preventing financial crimes, has ordered…


© Human Rights Watch -
