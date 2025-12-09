Tolerance.ca
Primed to burn: what’s behind the intense, sudden fires burning across New South Wales and Tasmania

By Rachael Helene Nolan, Associate Professor, Hawkesbury Institute for the Environment, Western Sydney University
Chris Gordon, Research Fellow in Landscape Ecology, Western Sydney University
Rachael Gallagher, Professor and ARC Future Fellow, Hawkesbury Institute for the Environment, Western Sydney University
Dozens of fires burning across New South Wales and Tasmania over the weekend claimed dozens of houses and the life of a firefighter. This is why they were so bad.The Conversation


