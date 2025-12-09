Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The RBA is stuck in a tug-of-war, as it holds rates steady

By Stella Huangfu, Associate Professor, School of Economics, University of Sydney
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has ended the year with a steady hand, keeping the cash rate at 3.6% at its final meeting of 2025. The decision was widely expected, but the real story is in the statement by the monetary policy board and what it reveals about the RBA’s thinking for next year.

The RBA acknowledged inflation has become more complicated. While price pressures have eased significantly since the 2022 peak, the bank noted inflation “has…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
