Turkmen Activists Remain Unjustly Imprisoned

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Top row, left to right: Pygambergeldy Allaberdyev © 2020 Turkmenistan Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights; Nurgeldi Halykov © Private; Soltan Achilova, forcibly held in an infectious disease hospital in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. November 20, 2024. © 2024 PrivateBottom row, left to right: Alisher Sakhatov © 2025 Turkmenistan Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights; Abdulla Orusov © 2025 Turkmenistan Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights; Murad Dushemov, February 2020. © Private As the world marks Human Rights Day on December 10, celebrating the adoption in 1948…


© Human Rights Watch -
