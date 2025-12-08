Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Labor gains in Resolve poll as DemosAU poll has One Nation winning 12 House seats

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
While federal Labor remains well ahead of the competition, a poll modelling seat outcomes has Pauline Hanson’s party picking up a dozen in the lower house.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
