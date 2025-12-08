Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to get through the festive season when you’re estranged from your parents

By Megan Willis, Associate Professor, School of Behavioural and Health Sciences, Australian Catholic University
As Christmas approaches, many of us are busy making plans to spend the day with family – organising travel, buying presents and looking forward to (or perhaps dreading) long-held traditions.

For others, this time of year also brings a resurgence of grief as we face Christmas without family. This can be the result of distance and death. But for many, it’s due to family estrangement, though this often goes unspoken.

What is family estrangement?


Family estrangement is a deliberate and sustained…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Labor gains in Resolve poll as DemosAU poll has One Nation winning 12 House seats
~ Caregiver smartphone use can affect a baby’s development. New parents should get more guidance
~ Healing through music: Defying silence in Myanmar
~ Australia’s supercomputers are falling behind – and it’s hurting our ability to adapt to climate change
~ What do stingrays actually eat? New study reveals some only prefer a single type of prawn
~ Gen Z is burning out at work more than any other generation — here’s why and what can be done
~ What can trees teach us about resilience and loss? A grieving daughter reflects
~ NZ needs more entrepreneurs. Will its new tertiary strategy reward real risk takers?
~ Putting away your winter clothes? Science explains how to keep them safe over summer
~ Illegal tobacco is messing up economic data. That won’t stop until it’s managed like alcohol
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter