Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Algorithmic Accountability Toolkit

By Amnesty International
AI Lifecycle AI systems rely on a common set of processes, such as model conceptualization (defining the task the model aims to address), data collection, data processing, model design, model implementation, and model evaluation. These different components also commonly constitute the sequential stages when developing an AI system and are called the “AI lifecycle”. Algorithm […] The post Algorithmic Accountability Toolkit appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The RBA is stuck in a tug-of-war, as it holds rates steady
~ How eating oysters could help restore South Australia’s algal-bloom ravaged coast
~ With a deadline looming, Lebanon is under pressure to disarm Hezbollah or risk another war
~ Primed to burn: what’s behind the intense, sudden fires burning across New South Wales and Tasmania
~ Turkmen Activists Remain Unjustly Imprisoned
~ Labor gains in Resolve poll as DemosAU poll has One Nation winning 12 House seats
~ Caregiver smartphone use can affect a baby’s development. New parents should get more guidance
~ How to get through the festive season when you’re estranged from your parents
~ Healing through music: Defying silence in Myanmar
~ Australia’s supercomputers are falling behind – and it’s hurting our ability to adapt to climate change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter