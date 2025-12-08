Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Healing through music: Defying silence in Myanmar

By Exile Hub
"“To me, being a feminist means kindness. If I stay silent when others suffer, one day it will be my turn to suffer too."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
