Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia wants to be a critical minerals superpower – but processing is messy and dangerous

By George Tian, Senior Lecturer in Law, University of Technology Sydney
Jeanne Huang, Associate professor, University of Sydney
Australia’s rare earths deal with the US will expand production. Until now, much high-risk processing has been outsourced overseas. That will have to change.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gen Z is burning out at work more than any other generation — here’s why and what can be done
~ What can trees teach us about resilience and loss? A grieving daughter reflects
~ NZ needs more entrepreneurs. Will its new tertiary strategy reward real risk takers?
~ Putting away your winter clothes? Science explains how to keep them safe over summer
~ Illegal tobacco is messing up economic data. That won’t stop until it’s managed like alcohol
~ How important is the ATAR? 30% of Year 12s who go to uni don’t use it
~ Hospitals in crisis: why state and federal governments are fighting about funding
~ PFAS in pregnant women’s drinking water puts their babies at higher risk, study finds
~ Social media, not gaming, tied to rising attention problems in teens, new study finds
~ Immigrant women care workers keep Ontario’s home care afloat under exploitative conditions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter