What can trees teach us about resilience and loss? A grieving daughter reflects

By Gemma Nisbet, Lecturer in Professional Writing and Publishing, Curtin University
In The Snag, Tessa McWatt reflects on grief in all its multifaceted forms – from her mother’s dementia to global climate grief – as she looks at how trees communicate.The Conversation


