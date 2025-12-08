How important is the ATAR? 30% of Year 12s who go to uni don’t use it
By Melinda Hildebrandt, Education Policy Fellow, Mitchell Institute, Victoria University
Anne Walstab, Senior Research Fellow, Mitchell Institute/Centre for International Research on Education Systems, Victoria University
Sarah Pilcher, Director, Peter Noonan Policy Impact Program, Mitchell Institute, Victoria University
A new report looks closely at who uses the ATAR, who doesn’t and what that means for students and universities.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, December 8, 2025