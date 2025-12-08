PFAS in pregnant women’s drinking water puts their babies at higher risk, study finds
By Derek Lemoine, Professor of Economics, University of Arizona
Ashley Langer, Professor of Economics, University of Arizona
Bo Guo, Associate Professor of Hydrology, University of Arizona
An innovative study mapped preterm births, low birth weights and infant mortality to municipal water wells downstream from PFAS-contaminated sites. The results show the high cost of PFAS harm.
