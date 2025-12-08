Social media, not gaming, tied to rising attention problems in teens, new study finds
By Torkel Klingberg, Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience, Karolinska Institutet
Samson Nivins, Postdoctoral Researcher, Women's and Children's Health, Karolinska Institutet
The digital revolution has become a vast, unplanned experiment – and children are its most exposed participants. As ADHD diagnoses rise around the world, a key question has emerged: could the growing use of digital devices be playing a role?
To explore this, we studied more than 8,000 children, from when they were around ten until they were 14 years of age. We asked them about their digital habits and grouped them into three categories: gaming, TV/video (YouTube, say) and social media.
The latter…
