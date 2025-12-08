Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Social media, not gaming, tied to rising attention problems in teens, new study finds

By Torkel Klingberg, Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience, Karolinska Institutet
Samson Nivins, Postdoctoral Researcher, Women's and Children's Health, Karolinska Institutet
The digital revolution has become a vast, unplanned experiment – and children are its most exposed participants. As ADHD diagnoses rise around the world, a key question has emerged: could the growing use of digital devices be playing a role?

To explore this, we studied more than 8,000 children, from when they were around ten until they were 14 years of age. We asked them about their digital habits and grouped them into three categories: gaming, TV/video (YouTube, say) and social media.

The latter…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
