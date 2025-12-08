Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Health insurance premiums rose nearly 3x the rate of worker earnings over the past 25 years

By Vivian Ho, Professor and Chair of Health Economics, Rice University
Salpy Kanimian, Ph.D. Candidate in Economics, Rice University
Health insurance premiums in the U.S. significantly increased between 1999 and 2024, outpacing the rate of worker earnings by three times, according to our newly published research in the journal JAMA Network Open.

Premiums can rise if the costs of the medical services they cover increase. Using consumer price indices for the main components of medical care – such as services provided in clinics and hospitals as well as administrative expenses – based on federal…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Social media, not gaming, tied to rising attention problems in teens, new study finds
~ Immigrant women care workers keep Ontario’s home care afloat under exploitative conditions
~ Struggling to find a job? Three reasons why the UK labour market is stuck right now
~ What the US national security strategy tells us about how Trump views the world
~ Ovid’s Metamorphoses is all about mothers
~ Parental child abduction: why extending criminalisation is not the answer
~ Warm oceans seem to be turning even ‘weak’ cyclones into deadly rainmakers
~ Nigel Farage accused of breaking election spending laws – the situation explained
~ Aging bridges are crumbling. Here’s how new technologies can help detect danger earlier
~ Concrete with a human touch: Can we make infrastructure that repairs itself?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter