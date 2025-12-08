Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

From concrete walls to living edges, here’s how riverside habitats are being restored along the Thames

By Wanda Bodnar, PhD Candidate, Marine and Estuarine Science, UCL
From concrete walls to living edges, the Thames is being reshaped to support fish, wildlife, and a healthier urban river.The Conversation


The Conversation
