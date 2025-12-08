Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU: Ministers propose unprecedented detention, sanctions, and stripping of rights based on migration status

By Amnesty International
Responding to EU home affairs ministers’ position on the EU Return Regulation agreed in Brussels today, Olivia Sundberg Diez, EU Advocate on Migration and Asylum at Amnesty International, said: “EU ministers’ position on the Return Regulation reveals the EU’s dogged and misguided insistence on ramping up deportations, raids, surveillance, and detention at any cost. These […] The post EU: Ministers propose unprecedented detention, sanctions, and stripping of rights based on migration status appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tanzania: Right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression must be protected as more protests planned
~ Cambodia/Thailand: Both sides must prevent further risk to civilians from renewed hostilities
~ Healing the past to strengthen the future: Why the Caribbean needs to talk about ancestral trauma
~ In Kyiv, I saw how art can help hold a city together in the shadow of war
~ From evil to upheaval and beyond: How the ‘axis’ metaphor shaped modern geopolitics
~ Why can’t I wiggle my toes one at a time, like my fingers?
~ Putting pig organs in people is OK in the US, but growing human organs in pigs is not – why is that?
~ The law meets its limits – what ‘Nuremberg’ reveals about guilt, evil and the quest for global justice
~ What does it mean to be a new national park? Ocmulgee Mounds in Georgia may soon find out
~ What 38 million obituaries reveal about how Americans define a ‘life well lived’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter