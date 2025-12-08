Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

In Kyiv, I saw how art can help hold a city together in the shadow of war

By Kathrin Maurer, Professor, Department of Cultural and Linguistic Studies, University of Southern Denmark
It’s 2:44 am. An air siren cuts through the clear night sky over Kyiv and into my sleep. Heart pounding, I rise out of bed in my seventh-floor room of the Hotel Rus. Feeling like I’m on autopilot, I walk down the stairs to the bomb shelter. Chairs are lined up in orderly rows in this basement that was once a gym. But only one elderly man in jogging pants with a travel cushion around his neck sits here.

I quietly take a seat next to him and try to figure out the threat level on my newly installed Kyiv Air Alert App. The air threat persists, but tonight people seem to have decided that…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
